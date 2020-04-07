Fact Check: Did Italians Sing Chinese Song To Thank China For COVID-19 Aid?

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has become the epicentre for various fake news and pieces of information to share unverified stories. Various questionable online news portals and social media accounts have started sharing a number of stories related to the coronavirus outbreak without fact-checking. This has resulted in an outcome of infodemic which is bringing paranoia and confusion in people's mind. One such piece of information has been recently identified.

Also read: Fact Check: Can police take action against Whatsapp group admins for COVID-19 based jokes?

Claim -

A recent Facebook post which received thousands of views had claimed that Italian nationals are singing a Chinese song in order to thank the Chinese government for providing aid during the coronavirus outbreak. The video claimed that Italians were showing gratitude to the Chinese government by singing the song Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in the Chinese language. The video has received over 1 thousand likes and over 42 thousand views since then. The video showcases four caucasian men singing the Chinese song Qinghai-Tibet Plateau which is being claimed to be because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: Fact Check: Homeless in Las Vegas sleeping in parking lots during Coronavirus outbreak?

Rating - False

The claim made by the Facebook post is completely false. The video is originally from August 2019, where a band from Belarus named Clear Voice sang the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau song. The video was posted on both Clear Voice's official YouTube and Instagram account. The video was posted months before the coronavirus pandemic took over in Wuhan, China.

Also read: Fact check: Did Dr Charles Lieber from the USA manufacture and sell coronavirus to china?

Origin -

The video was first shared by a Chinese national on Facebook in March 2020. The video then garnered a number of views on the social media platform and went on to become viral. Many Chinese people took the video to be true and shared it on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Also read: Fact check: Does radiation emitted by 5G towers cause coronavirus?

Also read: Fact Check: Is Earth's Ozone layer healing? What is the effect of lockdown on ozone layer?