Fact Check: Did 45 Students Of A DPS Gurugram School & Families Test COVID-19 Positive?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Haryana, especially in Faridabad and Gurgaon, a video has surfaced on the Internet claiming that several students of a DPS Gurugram school have tested positive after venturing out with their families when the lockdown was lifted.

A short video widely shared on social media shows Mrs Aditi Misra, Principal of DPS Gurugram school, sharing ‘very disturbing news’ that some students and their families tested positive after they ventured out when the lockdown was relaxed.

In the video, Mrs Misra appealed all parents and the students to protect themselves from the deadly virus by staying at home and exercising caution. She further announced that the DPS Gurugram in question school will not declare vacation, but the parents are free to take their children off classes if desired.

Here is the video circulating on social media

45 students of DPS Gurugram & their families have tested +ve. Students caught infection as they ventured out with their families when lockdown was lifted.

Mrs Aditi Misra, Principal has herself released video.

Pls share clip & help create awareness.

Stay Home, Stay Safe🙏 pic.twitter.com/IJX99vtQnq — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) June 10, 2020

Here is the truth

It was found that Mrs Aditi Misra’s claims about students and their families testing positive for the virus is false. Civil Surgeon of Gurgaon confirmed that there were no reports of mass students testing positive for Coronavirus in the city. He said, the video shared by the Principal of DPS Gurugram school was fake.

Seven more people died of COVID-19 and 370 tested positive for it, taking the total fatalities due to the disease to 52 and total cases of infection to 5,579 in Haryana on Wednesday.

The worst-hit Faridabad district reported three deaths, Gurgaon two and Sonipat one while Charkhi Dadri reported its first coronavirus fatality, a state Health Department bulletin revealed.

