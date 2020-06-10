Fact Check: Is India Going Under Complete Lockdown Again From June 15?

Origin

While the country is witnessing the re-opening of shops and businesses amid the 'Unlock-1', a photo being circulated online claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was looking towards implementing a lockdown once again from June 15. The photo is allegedly a snip of a report from a Hindi news channel and is being widely circulating online and across social networking sites. The breaking news report reads that the Home Ministry is hinting towards a complete lockdown from June 15, including a ban on movement of trains and domestic flights.

Read: Fact Check: Is Apple Tracking And Disabling IPhones Looted During Protests In The USA?

Here's the truth:

It was found out that the snip from the Hindi news channel was fake and misleading. There is no such announcement of the country being put into another lockdown from June 15. No such report has been carried out by the channel as well, and the photo has been morphed. The country has since June 1 stepped into its 'Unlock-1' period which marks the complete end of the lockdown in three phases. By June 8, the country completed all three phases including the re-opening of offices, malls, restaurants and religious spots. There is a staggered running of domestic train services and flights as well and all precautionary measures are being taken by the country to resume normalcy amid the pandemic. There is no news of the country being put into lockdown again by the MHA.

Read: Unlock 1: Netizens Flood Twitter With Pics Of Crowded Places As Country Reopens

Here is the fact check done by Government's fact-checking account the Press Information Bureau, debunking this rumour-

Read: Fact Check: Is Donald Trump Shutting Down Social Media After Twitter Flagged His Tweet?

India's phased reopening plan 'Unlock 1'

Earlier, the Centre announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

Read: Amid 'Unlock 1', Rajasthan Seals Borders For A Week As COVID-19 Cases Reach 11,245