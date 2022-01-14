Fact Check: Does Maharashtra Have Shortage Of COVID Vaccine Doses? Centre Refutes Claims

The Centre on Friday refuted media reports claiming a severe COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Maharastra. In a statement released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Centre said that the state has enough stock of both Covaxin and Covishied. It is important to note that the clarification from the Ministry came a day after the Maharastra health minister cited vaccine shortage in the state, resulting in the slow pace of vaccination in the state.

"Vaccination drive for teenagers and precaution doses are being given to senior citizens, frontline and healthcare workers. Due to this, we are facing a shortage of Covaxin and Covishield. We have demanded additional 50 lakh Covishield doses and 40 lakh Covaxin doses from the Central government," Maharastra health minister Rajesh Tope said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

❌Media reports stating vaccine shortage in Maharashtra are not factually correct



✅The State has over 24 lakh unutilized doses of #Covaxin available with it; an additional 6.35 lakh doses have been received today#IndiaFightsCorona



Read: https://t.co/3ijBNw0j8b pic.twitter.com/demssSRgJ3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 14, 2022

Maharashtra has over 24 lakh unutilised doses of Covaxin available: Centre

Meanwhile, on Friday, replying to the Tope's allegation, the Centre issued a clarification statement wherein it said Maharashtra has over 24 lakh unutilised doses of Covaxin available with it. Besides, the state has also 1.24 crore unutilised doses of Covishield vaccine available in stock. In addition, the Centre informed that the state has received at least 6.35 lakh doses of Covaxin on January 14.

"There have been some media reports alleging vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, further stating that due to lack of vaccines the State Government is unable to increase the pace of vaccination in the state. Such reports are ill-informed and incorrect," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"It is clarified that, as per the reports available today (14th January 2022), Maharashtra has over 24 lakh unutilized doses of Covaxin available with it. An additional 6.35 lakh doses have been received today," added the statement.

Maharashtra has stock for 30 days: Cente on vaccine crisis

As per their weekly consumption data available on CoWIN, the average consumption by Maharashtra for Covaxin to cover the eligible beneficiaries for 15-17 years and for precaution dose is almost 2.94 lakh doses per day. Therefore, the State has adequate vaccine doses for about 10 days to cover the eligible beneficiaries with Covaxin, according to the clarification issued by the Central Ministry.

Furthermore, for Covishield, the state has 1.24 crore unutilised and balance doses available as of date. "With an average consumption of 3.57 lakhs per day, this will sustain for more than 30 days for the beneficiaries to be vaccinated using the vaccine," the Ministry said in its statement. It is worth mentioning that the state has been reeling under the Omicron surge as it has registered over 46,406 cases for the second consecutive day.

(Image: PTI)