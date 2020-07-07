Fact Check: Donald Trump Claims US Deaths From Coronavirus Are Down By 39%

Origin:

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that deaths from the ‘China virus’ were down by 39 percent in the country. His remarks came as top experts expressed worry about recent outbreaks in several states. However, the American leader called out ‘Fake news’ for not reporting the supposed downward spiral of COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Trump alleged that news media were not reporting the drop in fatalities. In addition, the US President also took the opportunity to laud the country’s 'great testing program' that 'continues to lead the World'.

Deaths from the China Virus are down 39%, while our great testing program continues to lead the World, by FAR! Why isn’t the Fake News reporting that Deaths are way down? It is only because they are, indeed, FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

US Coronavirus deaths pass 130,000

The United States surpassed 130,000 deaths in its battle with the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as new cases surge across the country, placing Donald Trump's response to the crisis under severe scrutiny. According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, a total of 130,007 were reported as of Monday. Nationally, the total number of cases is nearing three million, the highest tally in the world and double the infections reported in the second-most affected country Brazil.

As per the tally provided by Statistica, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the US stands at 4.84, which is far from better as compared to other nations. While Yemen tops the list of Coronavirus death toll globally, the United States maintains the 15th position with 130,007 COVID-19 deaths.

Here is the tally comparing US mortality rate with other nations

Daily confirmed COVID-19 deaths in US

As per Worldometers, the number of daily new deaths in the us - on a 3-day average - was just above 300 as of July 6, far less than the peak of the US which was almost 2500. As a result, Trump's assertion of the death rate being down does stand correct, though since he has not provided parameters of how he got to them, they are hard to replicate. However, the danger to the US currently lies with the number of cases rising.

(Image AP)