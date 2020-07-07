Trump Claims 39% Drop In COVID-19 Deaths In US, Reiterates 'China Virus' Line

US President Donald Trump on July 6 claimed that deaths from the ‘China virus’ were down by 39 percent in the country. His remarks came as top experts have expressed worries about recent outbreaks in several states. However, the American leader called out ‘Fake news reporting’ for not reporting the supposed downward spiral of COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Trump alleged that news media were not reporting the plunge in fatalities. In addition, the US President also took the opportunity to laud the country’s 'great testing program' that 'continues to lead the World'.

Deaths from the China Virus are down 39%, while our great testing program continues to lead the World, by FAR! Why isn’t the Fake News reporting that Deaths are way down? It is only because they are, indeed, FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

US hits 2,908,164 positive cases

According to John Hopkins University, the United States has reported 2,908,164 positive cases of COVID-19 infection to date. Also, as the worst-hit COVID-19 hit nation, the country has confirmed 1,30,090 deaths as well while a total of 32, 219 people have recovered. Amidst all this, two of the country's largest states have reversed the course of unlocking and clamped down on bars again in the nation's biggest retreat.

As per reports, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all bars closed while Florida banned alcohol at such establishments. The two states joined a small but growing number of states that are either backtracking or putting any further reopening of their economies on hold because of rising cases of infection, mostly in the country's southern and western parts.

Image credits: AP