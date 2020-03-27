Fact Check: Did BMC Call Minarette Building, Andheri 'high-risk' Due To COVID-19 Patients?

The Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra has reached 128 as this deadly disease is taking its grip throughout the country. As the panic for the virus has been spreading, there are also many rumours flying around about various things related to coronavirus. A recent rumour that took hold of social media portals is that the Minarette Building in Andheri West near Bhavans College has been declared as a high-risk zone by the Bombay Municipal Corporation. This is because there were three cases of coronavirus found in the building.

Minarette, Andheri West declared to be a high-risk zone?

Claim:

An image is being shared across social media that there have been three positive cases of Coronavirus found in the Minarette Building near Bhavans College in Andheri. The post also claims that BMC has quarantined the entire society and claimed it to be a high-risk zone. It also claims that the residents are looking for maids or servants that will be quarantined with them. Several people seem to think that the first confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in Mumbai resided in this building.

After these messages started making their turns on the internet, people took to Twitter to ask the BMC and other officials to confirm this news. They have tweeted about how the message claims it to be high-risk zone and is done so by the BMC itself. The BMC has not yet responded to these tweets. Here are the posts:

@mybmc Minarette Building 1301/1302 near Bhavans Coll Andheri West their son has come from abroad and he has severe cough n sore throat but refuse to go to doc in that building 2 people already tested positive for Vivid 19 Kindly please send doc with police they hiding their son — joker (@neojokersquad) March 25, 2020

@AUThackeray Sir, news going around that "Minarette" building near "Bhavans College",Andheri West has got 3 positive cases and the building & people are quarantined. Some are disputeing this. Please let us know if this news is true or fake. All are scared. — Samindra Das (@samindradas) March 27, 2020

Rating: Fake

The report is a mix of facts and false information. As per Republic World's sources, there have been patients tested positive in the building and it has been sanitized. However, these patients are not the same couple who were the first to be confirmed positive in the city.

It is extremely important to note that there has been no official announcement by the Bombay Municipal Corporation or by any other official source about any building being declared high-risk, thus it is safe to say that the Minarette building in Andheri West is not claimed to be a high-risk zone by the BMC.

Origin:

The rumour first started circulating through social media portals. Though it was present over the internet, it was mainly passed on through Whatsapp and Facebook. Another possible cause of the rumour could be traced back to the fact that the couple who were the first confirmed cases in the city live in the same area as Minarette. They live in Andheri West. As per a trusted Republic World source, while the couple does live near Bhavans College, they are not residents of Minarette Building.

Google Trends analytics and related queries trending on the search engine

People have started to search for information about this rumour on March 25. The trend saw a peak on the same day but also collapsed after a few hours. People have also tried to search as much as possible to find some concrete information about the same.

