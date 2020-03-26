Fact Check: Did An Italian Doctor Couple Die Of Coronavirus?

A lot of fake news and misinformation has been circulating on the Internet since the past few days. A few days ago, the viral news of an Italian doctor couple who died after treating people from coronavirus started circulating. Within three days, the rumour started to gain many views on the internet. Check the fact check report done by the Republic TV team.
An Italian doctor couple died of coronavirus
False
Image source: Twitter
ALSO READ| Dr Ramesh Gupta's Book Jantu Vigyan Page 1072 Claims Coronavirus Medicine? Fact Check!
Image courtesy: Emilio Morenatti / AP
The statement is false according to the fact check performed by the Republic TV team.
This is the actual photo taken by the photographer Emilio Morenatti for AP.
A couple kiss at the Barcelona airport, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. President Donald Trump announces strict rules on restricting travel from much of Europe to begin this weekend. #COVID_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wZDZEprehU— Emilio Morenatti (@EmilioMorenatti) March 12, 2020
Check out the Google trend analysis of the "Italian doctor couple died of corona rumour" that shows how widespread the rumour is and why people want to know the truth about it.
This Google trend shows that the rumour started getting hugely searched in India on March 22, 2020, and gained the maximum searches on March 24, 2020. The rumour was searched in a lot of amount in India, followed by other regions.
Image courtesy: Google Trends
Image courtesy: Google Trends (Note: The number showed in this data are by percentile)
ALSO READ| Tips On How To Keep Pets Safe During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Between March 22 and March 24, social media saw many shares from Facebook users, Instagram users and WhatsApp users as well. This may lead to the fact that these social media users played an important role in spreading this rumour all over the country. Take a look at these screenshots from Facebook and the amount of time these were shared.
Image courtesy: Facebook
Image courtesy: Facebook
Image courtesy: Facebook
Image courtesy: Facebook
There have been many rumours like these, including the "Russia left 800 lions on the streets to ensure that no person steps out" or the "Covid-19 medicine found rumour". Republic TV did a fact check on the recent rumours. Take a look at what we found:
ALSO READ| No, Russia Did Not Unleash Lions On The Street To Keep People In Lockdown
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Coronavirus Vaccine COVID-19 IgM Able To Cure Patient Within 3 Hours?
Is there any rumour you want Republic TV to conduct a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic TV on contact@republicworld.com.