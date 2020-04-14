Fact Check: Money Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana To Be Taken Back If Not Withdrawn?

While the country has gone into lockdown, daily wage workers and the poor population are suffering as they are not able to earn the money to run their homes. Keeping that in mind, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, everyone who has declared undisclosed income under sub-section (1) of section 199C of the Taxation and Investment Regime. Rumours flying around claimed that if the credited amount from the banks is not withdrawn in time, the money will be taken back.

Claim:

There were rumours making rounds various social media portals that the ₹ 500 credited in the accounts of those who come under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will be taken back if they were not withdrawn. This rumour came forward after people started receiving messages from their respective banks that the amount was credited with the sum. The message also asked the people to withdraw the money on the next day or after the day after that. The image below shows the message as sent by the bank on April 7, 2020.

Rating: False

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check page of Twitter addressed this rumour. They tweeted that the ₹ 500 transferred in the bank account under PMGKY will not be taken back if they are not withdrawn by the owner of the account. Here is the tweet:

Claim: Money transferred to a/c under PMGKY will be taken back if not withdrawn#PIBFactCheck: This is a baseless rumour. Money will not be taken back from accounts.#PMGKY #PMGaribKalyanYojana pic.twitter.com/EcwoIad2BE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 13, 2020

The money under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme will not be taken back

Origin:

The rumours started spreading on Whatsapp, Facebook as well as on other social media portals. Some bank authorities also tweeted about how people started crowding in banks and did not follow social distancing after the PMGKY scheme was announced. They were all under the impression that the money will be taken back if not withdrawn and thus this led to a huge population of people to visit banks.

Once msg sent to mostly poor & uneducated, rush was increase to enquire about the Msg now.



And banker were surprised how so much crowd coming even in #LockDown situation.



Bankers were not provided any protection gear from infections till then.#BankerHaiPoliceNahin — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) April 12, 2020

If one has not received the message of the amount being credited in the account, they can check it through the online balance checking system. They can use the official websites of their particular bank. Online monetary apps like PayTM, Google Pay, BHIM UPI, PhonePe along with others also allows one to check their bank balance through their phones.

