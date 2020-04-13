Fact Check: Are Beijing And Shanghai In China Not Affected By The Coronavirus Outbreak?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has evidently created a situation of paranoia and confusion across the globe. Global coronavirus cases across the world are currently over 1.8 million and is expected to reach 2 million soon. During these testing times, a surge of fake stories on social media has been witnessed. Posts claiming outlandish things without having credible sources has increased on social media, now, one such story has come to light.

Also read: Fact Check: Did WHO say it may enter homes & remove Coronavirus positive cases by force?

Claim -

Many internet users have been making claims about Coronavirus being a cultivated virus designed deliberately to cause a global pandemic. Various conspiracy theorists on social media have been claiming that the coronavirus in China could not reach Beijing and Shanghai but went across the world to cause global destruction. It is being claimed the major cities in China like Bejing did not get a wave of infections like witnessed in Wuhan and later, across the globe. Check it out below -

China Must Explain How Coronavirus could reach Africa without getting to Beijing and Shanghai



China Must Explain how they can blame Africans for infecting them with Coronavirus when the virus originated from Wuhan,China



China Must Explain why they eat Bats. 😠#ChinaMustExplain — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) April 10, 2020

Also read: Fact Check: Did the Texas woman who passed away due to Coronavirus, call it a hoax?

Rating - False

Shanghai is known to be the financial hub of China. To date, Shanghai has recorded 607 cases. On the other hand, Beijing has recorded 589 confirmed cases. These statistics were given out by China's National Health Commission. Both the major cities of China, Beijing and Shanghai, have been under lockdown since early January.

Also read: Fact check: Is the picture of a soldier carrying a donkey on his back from World War II?

Origin -

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China has now caused a global pandemic, various conspiracy theorists have been claiming that the outbreak was actually a deliberate act to launch a bioweapon. The conspiracy theories found their way to various social media platforms including video-sharing platform YouTube, where a number of conspiracy theory videos can be found. Check it out below -

Google Trends analysis -

As a number of conspiracy theories started going around the internet about the speed of coronavirus in Beijing and Shanghai, people started to find answers by searching on Google. This resulted in a surge of search results for the same. Check it out below -

Also read: FACT CHECK: Is video showing South Africans looting shops during COVID-19 lockdown true?

Also read: Fact Check: Did some Coronavirus-infected dead bodies wash ashore in Libya?