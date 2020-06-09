Fact Check: Is Apple Tracking And Disabling IPhones Looted During Protests In The USA?

Origin

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has ignited nationwide protests in the USA which took a violent turn in some states. As the protests went violent, many shops and malls were looted in the USA by people who used the opportunity of a protest to cause violent civil distress. Videos of people looting stores and stealing products ranging from luxury to necessity were circulated on the internet in abundance. iPhones, iPads and other Apple product which belong to the premium price range were also stolen majorly. Now, it is revealed that Apple has been tracking and disabling the devices stolen during the riots.

Is Apple disabling looted iPhones?

The iPhones looted in recent times during the countrywide protests in the USA have been confirmed to be disabled by Apple by many social media users. Stolen devices are not usable outside Apple stores as the phones looted are the ones which were kept on display. As per reports, the devices kept on display comes with a software that allows Apple to track the device once it is stolen and also disable it.

In the photo shared on social media, the iPhone prompted the message that the device should be returned to the Apple Walnut Street and that the device has been disabled. The message also prompted that local authorities will be notified if the device is not returned. Apple themselves have chosen not to comment on the matter it is evident that their on-display iPhones come with software integration which allows extensive tracking of the device if stolen.

Apple's retail stores have been shut in the USA since mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was recently announced that Apple will open a few stores in the USA but as several retail stores were looted in the USA, Apple is reportedly now reconsidering the opening of its stores. It is unsure whether Apple will resume back operations in retail stores anytime soon.

Google Trends analysis

News of lootings had taken over the internet and TV broadcasts during the protests in the USA. As the news of looted iPhones getting disabled by Apple started circulating on the internet, a number of people searched to find the truth on Google. This resulted in a surge in search results about the same. Check it out below -

