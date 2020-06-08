Fact Check: Did We Lose Eight Years While Transitioning To The Gregorian Calendar?

Origin

As the COVID-19 pandemic has evidently sent a scare around the world and various countries fight the outbreak, a number of internet users have been spreading fake news which fuels paranoia and confusion amid people. Recently, various events happening across the globe right now were deemed as the 'end of the world' by many netizens. Memes and videos which discuss whether 2020 will result to be the end of the world have also been doing the rounds on the internet. But some fake news spreaders have resorted to the Gregorian calendar to spread misinformation on the internet.

The Gregorian calendar rumour debunked

Various social media users were claiming that the shift from the Ethiopian calendar to the Gregorian calendar resulted in a loss of eight years. Using this theory, many netizens claimed that the year actually going on now is not 2020, but 2012. The infamous theory of 2012 being the end of the world has through the years taken over the internet in the form of memes and netizens claimed that the 'apocalyptic' events being witnessed today are because it is technically the year 2012 which is going on. But, this theory suggested by various internet users actually does not hold any truth to it.

According to the Coptic calendar which was anciently used by the Coptic Orthodox Church, the Gregorian calendar is seven years ahead of the Ethiopian calendar. It is also suspected that the Gregorian calendar may actually be somewhere between 7-10 years but the shift from the Ethiopian to Gregorian calendar did not result in a loss of eight years in any form. Various reports on the internet have listed the exact days which were lost in translation geographically when the shift was made. The difference between the two calendars has reportedly resulted in a loss of only eleven days in general and not eight years, as suggested by various social media posts.

Google Trends analysis

As the stories of the Gregorian calendar being eight years ahead of the Ethiopian calendar started doing rounds on the internet, a number of users took to Google and searched for the same. This resulted in a surge of search results around topics like 'Gregorian calendar', 'Did we lose 8 years in the 1500s' and more. Check it out below.

