Fact Check: Did Tamil Nadu Police Order 'mapping' Of North Indian Workers?

A message has been circulating on WhatsApp claiming that the Tamil Nadu Police had ordered the mapping of North Indian workers in the state. The message claimed that DGP Sylendra Babu had ordered police stations to gather detailed information, including Aadhar Card identification of North Indians, especially street vendors and workers. The message has triggered protests by street vendors and Rohingyas in several parts of the state.

However, the Tamil Nadu police issued a statement on Thursday denying this claim. DGP Sylendra Babu clarified that in the wake of the Rameswaram rape and murder case, employers need to be aware of the history of workers that they are recruiting.

Recently, a 45-year-old fisherwoman was gang-raped and murdered by six men from Odisha who were working on a shrimp farm in Rameswaram. Following this incident, the Tamil Nadu Police issued guidelines to gather information regarding migrant workers in the area.

The DGP advised recruiters to use character verification or the Kaavalan App to find out the past of any person they intend to recruit.

What triggered the rumour?

Earlier a media statement claimed that 18 panchayats in Ramanathapuram had issued a circular, asking migrants that are working in construction, engineering, hotels, hostels, and fisheries industry to submit their details including their name, age, photo, Aadhar card, phone number, current employer details and address at the panchayat office by June 15.

However, a senior official from Ramanathapuram informed that the panchayat chairman has no authority to pass such a circular, therefore it cannot be considered a Government Order (GO). These circulars were issued by panchayats in Rameswaram, Thangachimadam, Paamban, Panaikudam, Pudumadam and Kizhakarai districts.