Fact Check: Has Football Legend Diego Maradona Gained Insane Amount Of Weight?

Origin

Social media is evidently filled with a number of videos which make blatant and usually unverified claims. One viral post making a fake claim is picked up by various pages on social media and circulated around furthermore as they also manage to attraction engagements with the post. Recently, various posts on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook started circulating a video where a visibly obese and shirtless Diego Maradona could be seen juggling a tennis ball using his foot before eventually getting tired and start panting. Check out the video below -

Also read: Fact check: Did NASA receive an SOS call from another galaxy?

Diego Maradona's viral video

Please tell me this is NOT Maradona!ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/VlxegLtrMi — GoalsTVâš½ï¸ (@goalstv3) June 3, 2020

The video was shared multiple times on social media and received a number of harsh comments under them, making fun of Maradona. But, the video going viral on the internet is not real and is misleading at its best. The clip going viral is actually from the film Youth which released back in 2015. The actor playing a fictionalised version of Maradona in the film is named Roly Serrano.

Also read: US: President Trump signs executive order targeting social media after fact check row

The IMDB page of the film Youth credits Roly Serrano's character as 'South American' but various reports claim that the character is actually Diego Maradona, but could not be named so in the movie due to some legal tension. Actor Roly had also revealed during speaking to a news portal that the character is indeed Diego Maradona but the director does not name him such as he is considered to be a legend. On the other hand, actor Roly has also revealed that Diego Maradona sent him a text, thanking him for the tribute paid by the film.

Actor Rolly Serrano -

Also read: Fact Check: Did crows attack supermarket in Saudi? 'Is this the end of the World?'

Fans of the football legend Diego Maradona can take comfort in knowing that he has in fact not become obese. It was recently reported that his contract as the coach of Gimnasia has been extended until the end of 2020-2021. Maradona is also active on his Instagram where he often posts his recent photos. Check it out below -

Google Trends analysis

As the posts claiming Diego Maradona has become obese started going viral on the internet, concerned fans and others took to Google and searched for the same. This resulted in a surge of Google search results for 'Diego Maradona Far', 'Maradona fat', 'Diego Maradona recent pictures', etch. Check it out below -

Also read: Fact Check: Do Birds Eye, Green Giant and Pictsweet source their produce from China?