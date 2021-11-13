Fact Check: Is Bharat Petroleum Asking For Rs 12,500 As 'refundable' Registration Fee?

In the post-COVID-19 world, there has been a surge in misinformation. In the past few weeks, several people have received approval letters claiming to be issued by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPLC) providing gas agency dealership. It also asks for Rs 12,500 as a 'refundable' registration fee.

Disapproving the claim, PIB Fact Check's Twitter handle called it fake news. "An approval letter allegedly issued by @BPCLimited is claiming to provide gas agency dealership and is asking for Rs. 12,500 as registration fee. #PIBFactCheck: This approval letter is #FAKE. Visit the official website https://lpgvitarakchayan.in for authentic information," the government said.

The distributorship page of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) LPG Vitrak Chayan also informed that unauthorised individuals are misrepresenting the PSU Oil Company names- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd,

"It involves unexpected email, SMS, letter or call misrepresenting that it is made on behalf of OMCs advising about award/grant of LPG distributorship. The fraudster will invariably request an advance fee or deposition of money for registration on a website to confirm the distributorship allotment," it informed.

It asked people to only visit the official websites of IOCL, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Gas and LPG Vitrak Chayan for authentic and official information. "OMCs have not appointed any person on their behalf of selection appointment of LPG distributors across the country," it said.

How to detect scams

Communication is made through verifiable e-mail addresses of OMCs or IPGvitrakchayan.in

Locations advertised for setting up of LPG distributorship notified in newspapers

During the LPG distributorship selection process, the candidate will meet the authorised OMC employee in person at the OMC office before a formal offer is made.

In case you come across any such scam, report it to the nearest police station. You can also contact the nearby OMC office about any suspected scams perpetrated using the name of any of the OMCs.