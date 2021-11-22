Fact Check: Is India Inviting BIMSTEC Leaders For Republic Day 2022 Celebrations?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday refuted the reports that it has reached out to leaders of BIMSTEC which includes Bangladesh and Myanmar for Republic Day 2022 celebrations. MEA's statement was in response to a media report regarding the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2022.

"We have seen a speculative media report regarding the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2022. The report is inaccurate and has no factual basis," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

It was reported that India is planning to invite BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders for Republic Day celebrations next year. The group comprises seven South Asian countries - India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Last year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. There was no chief guest in 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Myanmar's Coup and Violence

Myanmar has been in news recently after its military deposed the democratically elected members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) on February 1. Acting president Myint Swe declared that power had been transferred to junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing. President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders were detained. November 2020 general election was also declared invalid.

This move led to mass street protests in Myanmar. As of April 12, 2021, at least 707 civilians have died and at least 3,070 people have been detailed. Two workers of NLD also died in police custody.

Recently, the China-ASEAN virtual summit began without a representative from Myanmar. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) excluding Myanmar had agreed with China that Myanmar's envoy to Beijing would attend, according to Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. Meanwhile, Myanmar had no immediate comment on the no-show.

ASEAN sidelined Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who has led a bloody crackdown since seizing power on February 1, from virtual summits in October over his failure to make inroads in implementing an agreed peace plan, in an unprecedented exclusion for the bloc, reported CNA.

Myanmar refused to send junior representation and blamed ASEAN for departing from its non-interference principle and caving to Western pressure. China lobbied for Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to attend the summit, according to diplomatic sources, reported CNA.

(With ANI inputs)