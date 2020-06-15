Fact Check: Is 'Paw Patrol' Getting Cancelled For Its Portrayal Of Police?

Origin

Paw Patrol is one of the most famous animated series for children which is based on a squad of canine helpers. The show originally released back in 2013 and has been enjoying a successful run on television since then. But, recently, the entire discussion surrounding police brutality which sparked countrywide protests in the USA after the death of George Floyd also put various police-based shows under the bus. Shows like Cops and Live PD were cancelled after facing major backlash for its representation of police work.

As various shows around the police department started to get cancelled in the USA, a number of users started making memes suggesting that now even kids shows like Paw Patrol will also get cancelled for their depiction of cops. A number of memes started pointing out that Paw Patrol will be the next show to get cancelled which resulted in a plethora of memes begin shared about the same. Check out some of them below -

Contrary to popular belief, the show Paw Patrol has not been cancelled. The official social media handle of the show recently had come forward on June 2, 2020, and pledged that they won't be posting anything till June 7, 2020, to give access to different communities to get their voices heard.

All the posts made surrounding the cancellation of Paw Patrol have been made in a satirical form and do not hold any seriousness to it. But, the memes and satire have come to light after getting prompted by earnest calls made by various people to get shows based on cop lives to get suspended. There have been no concrete pieces of evidence which suggest that Paw Patrol has been cancelled. Many netizens do not wish for the show to get cancelled and all the memes getting circulated on the internet are purely intended for fun.

Google Trends analyisis

As the news of Paw Patrol getting cancelled started doing rounds on the internet, a number of people took to Google and searched for the same. This resulted in a surge of search results about the same. Check it out below -

