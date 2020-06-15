Fact Check: Does The Planet Named Niburu Which 'Will Destroy Earth' Actually Exist?

Origin

Back in 2012, many conspiracy theorists believed that a planet named Niburu will be the reason behind Earth's destruction. The planet was linked closely to the Mayan calendar and its prophecy suggested that the world will end in 2012. It was widely claimed that planet Niburu would collide with Earth and cause mass extinction on the planet. But despite all the buzz surrounding the planet, there is no scientific evidence that can prove the existence of such a planet.

Niburu planet has also been linked to NASA by a number of netizens who claim that the space research administration is aware of the existence of the planet and its ultimate collision with planet Earth. But, NASA had earlier put out an official statement back in 2012 that no big planet was coming to destroy the earth. Whereas, there haven't been any concrete pieces of evidence that can showcase the existence of planet Niburu.

Any evidence of planet Niburu?

Many conspiracy theorists believe that many pieces of evidence have been submitted which back the existence of planet Niburu. Theories suggest that planet Niburu actually has an orbit cycle of 3,600 years to the sun, thus it is due to come hit planet Earth in the coming years. But, if a planet with a 3,600 year-long orbit was due to impact the Earth anytime soon then it would be visible to the naked eye. Whereas theories which out in a doomsday angle to the existence of plate Niburu have also been falsified multiple times by various renowned authorities including NASA.

Astronomers have falsified various theories that suggest the existence of planet Niburu. They have pointed out that any planet so close to planet Earth would be easily visible and would also cause noticeable effects in the orbit of other planets. Whereas others have pointed out that there is impeding doomsday which will be brought upon by the fictional planet.

