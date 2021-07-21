Fact Check: Is 'Pradhan Mantri Rojgaar Yojna' Website Claiming To Offer Jobs True?

The government on Tuesday has given clarity on a website claiming to offer jobs for people. Taking to Twitter, the PIB Fact Check revealed that the website named 'www.pmrojgaaryojna.in' is inviting applications for various posts. Moreover, it further stated that the website is also charging applicants for Rs 100 as a registration fee. However, the government has informed that the website is fake.

Govt sheds light on the fake job scheme website

The website, which is still active displays a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a bogus scheme named 'Pradhan Mantri Rojgaar Yojna'. However, the government's fact check team has urged users to refrain from engaging with such fraudulent websites.

A website https://t.co/BhiNsvVCub is inviting applications for various posts and is asking for ₹​100 as registration fee.#PIBFactCheck: This website and recruitment notification are #FAKE. Citizens are advised not to engage with such fraudulent websites. pic.twitter.com/NmQU5Vztvp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 20, 2021

The fake website has also mentioned the steps to apply for the job positions along with the starting and closing dates for the applications. Moreover, it has also claimed that there are over 81,034 vacant positions. At the bottom of the home page, the website claims to belong to the Government of India. In addition, the website's 'Contact Us' section urges people to fill out their details. The fraudulent website also has a list of different roles along with its qualifications and salary sections. In addition, another feature of the website includes a 'merit list'. Here are some images from the website:

Govt debunks claims of Indian Territorial Army inviting applications

Earlier on July 12, the government had debunked similar claims pertaining to a fake Indian Territorial Army website. The website claiming to be the official website of the Territorial Army released a notification for recruitment for various posts. Following this, the government had issued an official statement and debunked the news. The Press Information Bureau's fact check handle said that both the website and the recruitment notification are fake. The fake notification claimed that the recruitment drive will be open till July 15 for the post of Soldier General Duty in various locations.