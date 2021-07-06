Fact Check: Is The MHA Planning To Relocate Headquarters Of Several CAPFs?

Amid the pandemic, there is an outbreak of fake news. A lot of false information is being shared on the social media platforms such as Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. Recently, a tweet went viral claiming that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is planning to relocate the headquarters of several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The viral message claims that MHA will shift headquarters of Border Security Force (BSF) from Delhi to Chandigarh, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Delhi to Naya Raipur, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from Delhi to Dehradun.

The claim further added that National Security Guard (NSG), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will shift their bases from the national capital to Bhopal, Kolkata and Hyderabad, respectively. The shifting will be completed by December 3, 2021, it added.

PIB Fact Check rejects MHA shifting CAPF headquarters claim

Refuting the claim, the Press Information Bureau of India issued a clarification saying that t here is no such plan of relocation by the MHA.

"This claim is Fake. No such plan is being considered by the Ministry of Home Affairs," PIB fact check tweeted.

It is being claimed in a tweet that the Ministry of Home Affairs is planning to relocate the headquarters of several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).#PIBFactCheck



This claim is #Fake. No such plan is being considered by the Ministry of Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/S04FoKv9xC — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 6, 2021

