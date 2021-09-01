Fact Check: SBI Blocking Accounts For Not Updating Documents? Here's The Truth

Since the novel Coronavirus pandemic broke out, there has been an rise in fake news, fraud and scams. Recently, a claim is going viral on the internet suggesting that the State Bank of India (SBI) is blocking accounts for not updating documents. Several users have also received SMS with a link to update the documents via net banking.

The message claimed: "Dear customer your SBI back account has been blocked. Plz update your document visit SBI website Click Here to update by Net Banking https://sbikycupdate.online."

If you have also received the SMS, remember that it is fake. Refuting the claim, the PIB fact check called it misleading. It also advised users to no respond to such emails and SMS asking personal or bank details.

"This message claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details," PIB fact check tweeted.

"If you have received any similar message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in," it added.

This message claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck



▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details.



▶️If you have received any similar message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/eWQPqp2aXR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 1, 2021

If you receive suspicious emails and you unwittingly provided personal information and OTP, follow these steps:

Contact your bank or credit card company.

Inform local police

Report phishing. You can also report it to report.phishing@sbi.co.in. (If any other bank, you can contact their customer care or emails)

SBI giving Rs 5 lakh for an online survey?

This is not the first such scam. Earlier this year, a fake website claimed that the State Bank of India had offered Rs 5 lakh to 10 randomly selected users for taking an online survey. However, the SBI had called it fake news.

"SBI neither runs nor endorses any such gift/ lottery schemes. We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies," SBI had tweeted.

Another similar scam did rounds a few months ago. "Dear customer your SBI Bank account has been suspended for KYC please complete your KYC 10 min immediately click here link, then beware." However, the SBI called it fake and asked users to not share personal details on calls, SMS and emails.

Image: @PIBFactCheck- Twitter