Fact Check: Truth Behind Congress Claim Of Arnab's Post-attack Video's 'metadata Mismatch'

Quick links:
The National Coordinator of Digital Communications and Social Media of Congress and their leaning Twitter handles claimed metadata of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab's video message suggested the video was shot before the attack on him and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray. Take a look at this:
🔸Arnab has a Y category security— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 23, 2020
🔸His security guards caught the attackers, who then talked at great length & were let off?😂
🔸Why were they not handed over to the Police?
🔸Also metadata of the video put up by #Repuplick suggests it was shot much before the alleged incident pic.twitter.com/mXNOj5Anag
Arnab Goswami, in his video, says he was “attacked” by two people “around 12:15 AM to be precise” on 23 April.— Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) April 23, 2020
The metadata of the video shows it was recorded around 20:17 HRS (8:17PM) on 22 April.
This seems to be a planned attack on Arnab Goswami by Arnab Goswami pic.twitter.com/i3whCUD6mk
The attack on Arnab Goswami was staged.— Salim Usman (@salimu5man) April 23, 2020
His video detailing the attack was filmed at 20:17
Here’s the metadata: https://t.co/DYBeavPqkv#ArnabAttacked #DramaBandhKarArnab
Read: Fact Check: Are The 16 COVID-19 Tips By A Doctor Of Ganga Ram Hospital Authentic?
The claim by the top Congress functionaries falls apart as Mumbai Police was witness to Arnab recording the video at the parking lot of his residence post the attack.
Read: Fact Check: Did BMC Appeal To All Citizens To Drink Boiled Water For 7 Days?
Some users were also quick to correct the facts for Congress.
One cannot determine the original time based on a video uploaded on Twitter because Twitter strips all the metadata. The information you see is the upload time, in a different time zone, and not creation time.— Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) April 23, 2020
Lies. You, being the lying congressi weasel you are, have posted the metadata of an unrelated video or of a different video (one of the many advert/plugins) on the webpage.— ‘Strategic’ThisAndThatDude (@ThisAndThatDude) April 23, 2020
The actual metadata on the video off the Republic site says it was shot on 23rd April at 1:39:22 AM. pic.twitter.com/ScZpFFGhWC
Read: Fact Check: Has Department Of Telecom In India Made Internet Free Till May 3, 2020?
Another claim that people were tweeting out in support of Arnab, before the incident was announced on Republic, is also false. The screenshots claimed that Republic had announced the incident on Twitter at 1:06 am, while Patra and Pandit tweeted about it before.
Look at these three tweets. Sambit Patra and Ashoke Pandit tweeted about the ‘attack’ even before Republic TV broke the story! How on earth can this happen? pic.twitter.com/zvdx6nZCpB— Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) April 23, 2020
Truth is, the attack was announced on Republic TV at least 40 minutes before the tweet was made. The screenshot below shows the attack being announced on the ticker at 12:35 am, during a replay of The Debate.
To defend an attack on two journalists, it's despicable to go to the extent of spinning conspiracies. 'Fact-checkers' better get some net practice on basics of gathering facts, in this case, the Mumbai Police was a call away. For those who continue to spread misinformation, fake news, and concocted propaganda, given that these facts are in the public domain, a continued campaign of fakery is only a defence of violence.
Read: Fact Check: Is 'pmcaresfund.online' The Official Site For PM CARES Fund?