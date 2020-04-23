Fact Check: Truth Behind Congress Claim Of Arnab's Post-attack Video's 'metadata Mismatch'

CLAIM: Metadata shows video shot before incident / Attackers not handed to the Police

The National Coordinator of Digital Communications and Social Media of Congress and their leaning Twitter handles claimed metadata of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab's video message suggested the video was shot before the attack on him and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray. Take a look at this:

🔸Arnab has a Y category security

🔸His security guards caught the attackers, who then talked at great length & were let off?😂

🔸Why were they not handed over to the Police?

🔸Also metadata of the video put up by #Repuplick suggests it was shot much before the alleged incident pic.twitter.com/mXNOj5Anag — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 23, 2020

Arnab Goswami, in his video, says he was “attacked” by two people “around 12:15 AM to be precise” on 23 April.



The metadata of the video shows it was recorded around 20:17 HRS (8:17PM) on 22 April.



This seems to be a planned attack on Arnab Goswami by Arnab Goswami pic.twitter.com/i3whCUD6mk — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) April 23, 2020

The attack on Arnab Goswami was staged.

His video detailing the attack was filmed at 20:17

Here’s the metadata: https://t.co/DYBeavPqkv#ArnabAttacked #DramaBandhKarArnab — Salim Usman (@salimu5man) April 23, 2020

Read: Fact Check: Are The 16 COVID-19 Tips By A Doctor Of Ganga Ram Hospital Authentic?

RATING - FALSE / FAKE NEWS

The claim by the top Congress functionaries falls apart as Mumbai Police was witness to Arnab recording the video at the parking lot of his residence post the attack.

An amateur reporter would do well to get the official version from the Mumbai Police which was present on the spot.

Fact that the attackers were jointly nabbed by the Mumbai Police Protection and Republic's security guard in the tailing car has been ignored.

Moreover, an amateur fact-checker will know how to adjust time zones when checking for metadata. The tweets are drafted to confuse and make it appear like the video was shot earlier. Read on:

Read: Fact Check: Did BMC Appeal To All Citizens To Drink Boiled Water For 7 Days?

METADATA FACTS:

Metadata2Go.com is a free online tool that allows you to access the metadata of your files. The URL shared on social media of the data is: https://www.metadata2go.com/result/A3aad539-65c4-4452-b344-d59b932be59d Under 'TAGS' the Creation Time is 20:17:11.000000Z (screenshot shared) 000000Z indicates Zulu Time Zone which is GMT time zone (00:00) and IST is +5:30. If you convert the Time in JavaScript, it will show you the time in IST which is 1:47:11 am

Some users were also quick to correct the facts for Congress.

One cannot determine the original time based on a video uploaded on Twitter because Twitter strips all the metadata. The information you see is the upload time, in a different time zone, and not creation time. — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) April 23, 2020

Lies. You, being the lying congressi weasel you are, have posted the metadata of an unrelated video or of a different video (one of the many advert/plugins) on the webpage.

The actual metadata on the video off the Republic site says it was shot on 23rd April at 1:39:22 AM. pic.twitter.com/ScZpFFGhWC — ‘Strategic’ThisAndThatDude (@ThisAndThatDude) April 23, 2020

Read: Fact Check: Has Department Of Telecom In India Made Internet Free Till May 3, 2020?

Another claim that people were tweeting out in support of Arnab, before the incident was announced on Republic, is also false. The screenshots claimed that Republic had announced the incident on Twitter at 1:06 am, while Patra and Pandit tweeted about it before.

Look at these three tweets. Sambit Patra and Ashoke Pandit tweeted about the ‘attack’ even before Republic TV broke the story! How on earth can this happen? pic.twitter.com/zvdx6nZCpB — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) April 23, 2020

Truth is, the attack was announced on Republic TV at least 40 minutes before the tweet was made. The screenshot below shows the attack being announced on the ticker at 12:35 am, during a replay of The Debate.



THE ATTACK CHRONOLOGY:

12:15 am: Arnab & Samyabrata attacked by Youth Congress goons

12:18 am: Arnab & Samyabrata arrive at the parking lot of their residence

12:25 am: Mumbai Police Protection team arrives, informs Arnab of attackers' identities

12:35 am: Police Inspector from NM Joshi Marg Station arrives, gets briefed by Mumbai Police Protection team

Around 1 am: DCP Abhinash Kumar arrives, also gets briefed by Mumbai Police Protection team

1:25 am: Arnab records a video message in English

1:38 am: Video message is shared, uploaded on social media

3:30 am: Arnab arrives at NM Joshi Marg Police Station after confirmation from DCP

6:55 am: Complaint finally signed and accepted by the Mumbai Police

10:15 am: FIR handed over to the Republic TV team, no mention of Youth Congress despite Mumbai Police Protection Team mention

EDITORIAL TAKEAWAY:

To defend an attack on two journalists, it's despicable to go to the extent of spinning conspiracies. 'Fact-checkers' better get some net practice on basics of gathering facts, in this case, the Mumbai Police was a call away. For those who continue to spread misinformation, fake news, and concocted propaganda, given that these facts are in the public domain, a continued campaign of fakery is only a defence of violence.

Read: Fact Check: Is 'pmcaresfund.online' The Official Site For PM CARES Fund?

(Author of this article, Niranjan Narayanaswamy is the Editor of Republic TV and was present at the site when Arnab Goswami's video message was shot, he was at the Police Station when the complaint was filed and received the FIR in the newsroom)