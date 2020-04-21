Fact Check: Did BMC Appeal To All Citizens To Drink Boiled Water For 7 Days?

Claim: A paper cutting shows that the BMC has appealed to all the citizens to drink boiled water in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Rating: False

What is the rumour about?

A newspaper cutting is being circulated all over social media stating that the BMC i.e. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens of Mumbai to drink boiled water for 7 days.

Take a look at the paper cutting that it is being forwarded on social media.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Google Trends

After an analysis of Google Trends with respect to the BMC's appeal for drinking boiled water for 7 days, one can see that people have been hugely interested to know about the same. The maximum number of searches have been done on April 20, 2020.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

Republic World did a fact check

Republic World did a fact check on the BMC's appeal to drinking boiled water for 7 days and found the claims to be False.

Take a look at the full view of the newspaper clipping that is being circulated. The newspaper clipping clearly states that the BMC has recommended people to drink boiled water for 7 days due to water turbidity issues in regions like Ward L Kurla and Ward N Ghatkopar.

Image courtesy: Twitter

However, on a reverse image search, it was found that the news dates back to May 2018 when the Ghatkopar reservoir tank was being constructed. So the news is definitely not recent news and it has no connection to COVID-19 prevention as well.

Take a look at these clippings on Twitter which date back to 2018. It has the same newspaper clipping attached to it.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself.

