Citroen Aircross X in Pictures

Updated 14 October 2025 at 18:30 IST

Citroen Aicross X Launched in India - Key Highlights

Aircross X Highlights: Citroen India recently launched the Aircross X for the Indian market. It comes with an all-black exterior, updated feature list like a cruise control, a new instrument cluster, a new key, push button start/stop, and more. It remains unchanged mechanically.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
1/9: The Citroen Aircross X gets a new black paint shade, which enhances the overall apperance of the SUV. / Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

2/9: The Citroen Aircross X is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, and the suspensions are tuned on the softer side, giving a good ride experience. / Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

3/9:

It continues with LED DRL and has a projector setup for the LED headlamps. The foglamps are now also an LED unit.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

4/9:

The third row seats of the Citroen Aircross X have limited space, and is best for children.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

5/9:

The second row of the Citroen Aircross X has decent space. However, there is no sliding mechanism and no armrests on offer.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

6/9:

The Citroen Aircross X is updated with new features like cruise control, a push-button start/stop system, and more.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

7/9:

It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, but the camera quality is decent, and the area of display could have been improved. 

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

8/9:

There is a new instrument cluster, which shows similar information, and the bezels could have been thinner.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

9/9: The rear of the Citroen Aircross X has silver finish on the bumper, which looks good and reduces the visual bulk. / Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 14 October 2025 at 18:30 IST

