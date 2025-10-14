Citroen Aicross X Launched in India - Key Highlights

1/9: The Citroen Aircross X gets a new black paint shade, which enhances the overall apperance of the SUV. / Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

2/9: The Citroen Aircross X is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, and the suspensions are tuned on the softer side, giving a good ride experience. / Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

It continues with LED DRL and has a projector setup for the LED headlamps. The foglamps are now also an LED unit.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The third row seats of the Citroen Aircross X have limited space, and is best for children.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The second row of the Citroen Aircross X has decent space. However, there is no sliding mechanism and no armrests on offer.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Citroen Aircross X is updated with new features like cruise control, a push-button start/stop system, and more.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, but the camera quality is decent, and the area of display could have been improved.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

There is a new instrument cluster, which shows similar information, and the bezels could have been thinner.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

9/9: The rear of the Citroen Aircross X has silver finish on the bumper, which looks good and reduces the visual bulk. / Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)