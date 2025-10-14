Updated 14 October 2025 at 18:30 IST
Citroen Aicross X Launched in India - Key Highlights
Aircross X Highlights: Citroen India recently launched the Aircross X for the Indian market. It comes with an all-black exterior, updated feature list like a cruise control, a new instrument cluster, a new key, push button start/stop, and more. It remains unchanged mechanically.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
1/9: The Citroen Aircross X gets a new black paint shade, which enhances the overall apperance of the SUV. / Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
2/9: The Citroen Aircross X is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, and the suspensions are tuned on the softer side, giving a good ride experience. / Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
3/9:
It continues with LED DRL and has a projector setup for the LED headlamps. The foglamps are now also an LED unit./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
4/9:
The third row seats of the Citroen Aircross X have limited space, and is best for children./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
5/9:
The second row of the Citroen Aircross X has decent space. However, there is no sliding mechanism and no armrests on offer./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
6/9:
The Citroen Aircross X is updated with new features like cruise control, a push-button start/stop system, and more./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
7/9:
It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, but the camera quality is decent, and the area of display could have been improved./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
8/9:
There is a new instrument cluster, which shows similar information, and the bezels could have been thinner./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
9/9: The rear of the Citroen Aircross X has silver finish on the bumper, which looks good and reduces the visual bulk. / Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 14 October 2025 at 18:30 IST