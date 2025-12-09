Looking to Buy Mahindra SUV in December 2025? Check Discounts

1/11 | |

Mahindra BE 6 is a sporty looking EV SUV having multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹2.5 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Mahindra XEV 9E is a popular mid-size EV SUV and comes with two battery packs. It has a discount of up to ₹1.95 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Republic

Mahindra XUV 700 is a popular mid-size SUV and is feature-loaded. It has a discount of up to ₹1.25 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra XUV 400 is available with a single 39.4kWh battery pack. It has a discount of up to ₹4 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Scorpio N comes with two engine options and has a 4x4 setup as well. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in December 2025.

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a rugged SUV and has basic feature. It has a discount of up to ₹1.2 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Bolero Neo is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV that has recently received an update. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in December 2025 on older units.

Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra Bolero was recently updated in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹20,000 in December 2025.

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Thar Roxx is an off-road SUV and comes with a panoramic sunroof and multiple colour options. It has a discount of up to ₹1 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a popular sub-4m compact SUV and decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹80,000 in December 2025.

Image: Mahindra

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Mahindra