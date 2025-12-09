Updated 9 December 2025 at 20:18 IST
Looking to Buy Mahindra SUV in December 2025? Check Discounts
If you are planning to buy a new Mahindra SUV (XUV 3XO, XUV 700, Scorpio Classic, and others) in November 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹4 lakh in December 2025. Here’s a quick rundown of the discounts:
Mahindra BE 6 is a sporty looking EV SUV having multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹2.5 lakh in December 2025.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Mahindra XEV 9E is a popular mid-size EV SUV and comes with two battery packs. It has a discount of up to ₹1.95 lakh in December 2025.Image: Republic
Mahindra XUV 700 is a popular mid-size SUV and is feature-loaded. It has a discount of up to ₹1.25 lakh in December 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra XUV 400 is available with a single 39.4kWh battery pack. It has a discount of up to ₹4 lakh in December 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Scorpio N comes with two engine options and has a 4x4 setup as well. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in December 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a rugged SUV and has basic feature. It has a discount of up to ₹1.2 lakh in December 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Bolero Neo is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV that has recently received an update. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in December 2025 on older units.Image: Mahindra
The Mahindra Bolero was recently updated in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹20,000 in December 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Thar Roxx is an off-road SUV and comes with a panoramic sunroof and multiple colour options. It has a discount of up to ₹1 lakh in December 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra XUV 3XO is a popular sub-4m compact SUV and decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹80,000 in December 2025.Image: Mahindra
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Mahindra
Published On: 9 December 2025 at 20:18 IST