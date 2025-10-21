Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny, XL6 Available Discounts of up to ₹1.40 Lakh in October 2025

1/8:

The Baleno is a popular car among buyers and has a discount of up to ₹72,500 in October 2025.



The Fronx is available with a 1.2L NA and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹70,000 in October 2025.

The Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹1 lakh in October 2025.

The Grand Vitara is a feature-rich compact SUV, and has a discount of up to ₹1.29 lakh in October 2025.

The Invicto is a premium MPV offered with a hybrid engine. It has a discount of up to ₹1.40 lakh in October 2025.

The XL6 is a popular six-seater MPV in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in October 2025.

The Ignis is an underrated micro-SUV in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹62,500 in October 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

