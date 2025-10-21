Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Galleries /
  • Auto /
  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny, XL6 Available Discounts of up to ₹1.40 Lakh in October 2025
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny, XL6 Available Discounts of up to ₹1.40 Lakh in October 2025

Updated 21 October 2025 at 16:46 IST

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny, XL6 Available Discounts of up to ₹1.40 Lakh in October 2025

If you are planning to buy a new Maruti Suzuki Nexa car (Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, and more) in October 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹1.4 lakh in this period.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

The Baleno is a popular car among buyers and has a discount of up to ₹72,500 in October 2025. 
 

/ Image: Republic

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

The Fronx is available with a 1.2L NA and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹70,000 in October 2025. 

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki Nexa

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

The Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹1 lakh in October 2025. 

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

The Grand Vitara is a feature-rich compact SUV, and has a discount of up to ₹1.29 lakh in October 2025. 

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

The Invicto is a premium MPV offered with a hybrid engine. It has a discount of up to ₹1.40 lakh in October 2025. 

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

The XL6 is a popular six-seater MPV in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in October 2025. 

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

The Ignis is an underrated micro-SUV in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹62,500 in October 2025. 

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

/ Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 21 October 2025 at 16:46 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source