Mini Cooper S Convertible Launched - Check Out Photos
Mini India has recently launched its Cooper S Convertible, the drop-top version of the performance hatchback for the Indian market. The bookings of the Cooper S Convertible commenced from November 2025, and the deliveries will begin soon. Here are its quick highlights:
The design of the Mini Cooper S Convertible is identical to the hard-top version, and there are multiple circular elements present on the outside and inside.Image: Republic
The Mini Cooper S Convertible runs on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and it is the same design as the hard-top version.Image: Republic
The soft-top roof of the convertible can be electrically operated, which can be opened or shut at speeds up to 30 km/h in just 18 seconds.Image: Republic
The Mini Cooper S Convertible comes with multiple features like six driving modes, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and more.Image: Republic
The Mini Cooper S Convertible has decent boot space on offer and is available in multiple colour options.Image: Republic
The Mini Cooper S Convertible has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, making 204 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.Image: Republic
The LED projector headlamp and the LED taillamp come with various settings to change the design, and these can be done from the infotainment screen.Image: Republic
The introductory price of the Mini Cooper S Convertible is ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic
