Mini Cooper S Convertible Launched - Check Out Photos

The design of the Mini Cooper S Convertible is identical to the hard-top version, and there are multiple circular elements present on the outside and inside.

Image: Republic

The Mini Cooper S Convertible runs on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and it is the same design as the hard-top version.

Image: Republic

The soft-top roof of the convertible can be electrically operated, which can be opened or shut at speeds up to 30 km/h in just 18 seconds.

Image: Republic

The Mini Cooper S Convertible comes with multiple features like six driving modes, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and more.

Image: Republic

The Mini Cooper S Convertible has decent boot space on offer and is available in multiple colour options.

Image: Republic

The Mini Cooper S Convertible has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, making 204 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Image: Republic

The LED projector headlamp and the LED taillamp come with various settings to change the design, and these can be done from the infotainment screen.

Image: Republic

The introductory price of the Mini Cooper S Convertible is ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic