What Does Future of Driving Look Like? China Has An Idea

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Workers push out an Audi R26 racing car during the Volkswagen Group Media Night event ahead of the Auto China 2026 show to be held in Beijing, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image: Associated Press

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A worker prepares a flying vehicle from XPENG during Auto China 2026 in Beijing, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image: Associated Press

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Robots entertain attendees during Auto China 2026 in Beijing, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image: Associated Press

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Visitors take souvenir photo with the Avatr Vision Xpectra Concept model showcased at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Image: Associated Press

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Attendees look at a concept vehicle from Buick during Auto China 2026 in Beijing, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image: Associated Press

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Security personnel stand around the L600 prototype flying vehicle from INFLYNC during Auto China 2026 in Beijing, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image: Associated Press

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Artists perform to promote the Chinese automaker Chery new QQ3 model showcased at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Image: Associated Press

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A woman looks at various of Chinese made chips for the automotive market showcased at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Image: Associated Press

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A cleaner works near a flying vehicle prototype from Chinese battery giant CATL during Auto China 2026 in Beijing, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image: Associated Press

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Visitors look at a SU7 model from Chinese automaker Xiaomi dismantled apart is showcased at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Image: Associated Press

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A worker dust the purple fur of a car decorated to look like a purple unicorn at the BYD booth during Auto China 2026 in Beijing, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image: Associated Press

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Attendees look at the Leapmotor new Lafa 5 Ultra models on stage after being unveiled by Leapmotor President Cao Li at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Image: Associated Press

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