93rd Indian Air Force Day 2025 of India’s Sky Warriors in Action

1/8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed its prowess as it held a massive parade at the Hindon Air Base to celebrate the 93rd Indian Air Force Day today. / Image: X(IAF)

2/8: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inspected the parade at Hindon Air Base and took the salute at the parade held at Hindon Air Base as part of the Air Force Day celebrations. / Image: X (IAF)

3/8: Air Warriors carried out a march past at Hindon Air Base, as part of Air Force Day celebrations. / Image: X (IAF)

4/8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor during the Air Force Day celebrations. / Image: X (IAF)

5/8: The display featured multiple fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, MiG-29, along with the C-17 Globemaster III, and others. / Image: x (IAF)

6/8: The display further featured India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, and an S-band Rohini radar was a part of the display. / Image: X (IAF)

7/8: The indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System was also a part of the display. / Image: X (IAF)

8/8: This year's parade took place at Hindon Air Base, one of India's largest and most strategic airbases. The Air Force Day parades were previously held in Chennai in 2024 and Prayagraj in 2023. / Image: X (IAF)