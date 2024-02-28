Updated February 27th, 2024 at 22:31 IST
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Sunny Deol, Kajol, Others Attend Laapataa Ladies Screening
The special screening of upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, held in Mumbai, saw several celebrities in attendance, showing their support for the film.
1/9: The makers of Laapataa Ladies recently hosted a special screening in Mumbai, ahead of the film's theatrical release, scheduled for March 1. / Image: Varinder Chawla
2/9: Debutante director Kiran Rao and film cast Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel were joined on the red carpet by Aamir Khan/ Image: Varinder Chawla
3/9: Ravi Kishan, who holds a pivotal role in the film, too marked his presence at the event as he posed for pictures with Kiran and Aamir. / Image: Varinder Chawla
4/9: Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were present at the event to support Kiran Rao's directorial venture. / Image: Varinder Chawla
5/9: Sunny Deol looked dapper as he walked the red carpet for the screening. / Image: Varinder Chawla
6/9: Kajol was all smiles, as she posed for the paps ahead of entering the screening. / Image: Varinder Chawla
7/9: Soon-to-be father Ali Fazal kept it casual as he walked the red carpet for the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
8/9: Film critic Anupama Chopra and 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra were also present at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
9/9: Fellow female director Konkona Sen Sharma, showed her support for Kiran as she attended the screening. / Image: Varinder Chawla