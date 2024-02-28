The special screening of upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, held in Mumbai, saw several celebrities in attendance, showing their support for the film.

1/9: The makers of Laapataa Ladies recently hosted a special screening in Mumbai, ahead of the film's theatrical release, scheduled for March 1. / Image: Varinder Chawla

2/9: Debutante director Kiran Rao and film cast Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel were joined on the red carpet by Aamir Khan/ Image: Varinder Chawla

3/9: Ravi Kishan, who holds a pivotal role in the film, too marked his presence at the event as he posed for pictures with Kiran and Aamir. / Image: Varinder Chawla

4/9: Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were present at the event to support Kiran Rao's directorial venture. / Image: Varinder Chawla

5/9: Sunny Deol looked dapper as he walked the red carpet for the screening. / Image: Varinder Chawla

6/9: Kajol was all smiles, as she posed for the paps ahead of entering the screening. / Image: Varinder Chawla

7/9: Soon-to-be father Ali Fazal kept it casual as he walked the red carpet for the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla

8/9: Film critic Anupama Chopra and 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra were also present at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla

9/9: Fellow female director Konkona Sen Sharma, showed her support for Kiran as she attended the screening. / Image: Varinder Chawla