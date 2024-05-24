While waiting for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny, watch these Hindi action web series.

1/6: Cartel: Starring Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jitendra Joshi and Tanuj Virwani, the series revolves around 5 gang-lords of Mumbai./ Image: IMDb

2/6: Crackdown: It revolves around the life of a few Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents. RP, the top agent along with other agents plans to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the safety of India./ Image: IMdb

3/6: Grahan: It's 1984 - a tender love story that succumbs to the anti-Sikh riots. It's 2016 - IPS officer Amrita Singh uncovers a secret connecting that past to her present./ Image: IMdb

4/6: Rana Naidu: It is the go-to problem solver for the rich and famous. But when his father is released from jail, the one mess he can't handle may be his own./ Image: X

5/6: The Freelancer: Based on the book A Ticket To Syria, Avinash Kamath, an ex-cop turned mercenary, takes up the daunting task of rescuing Aliya, a newly married girl trapped in war-torn Syria./ Image: IMDb

6/6: Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo: Savitri, the matriarch of a massive cartel in the lawless Borderlands, opens up a battle for succession to find her heir in a murky world of drugs and violence./ Image: IMdb