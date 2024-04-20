Guru 17 years

Updated April 20th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Anniversary: A Look At Their Best Movies Together

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan complete 17 years of marriage today, April 20. The couple has often featured together on the big screen.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

1/8: 17 years ago Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan starred together in the 2010 film. / Image: Guru 17 years

2/8: Dhoom starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with Uday Chopra and John Abraham, was one of the hits of 2004. The film is available on Prime Video./ Image: Dhoom

3/8: Dhoom 2 stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan among others. The 2006 film is on Prime Video for streaming./ Image: Dhoom 2

4/8: The husband-wife duo also starred together in the 2003 romantic drama Kuch Nah Kaho. / Image: IMDb

5/8: They also starred together in the 2008 political drama Sarkar Raj. Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan also featured in the movie. / Image: IMDb

6/8: The 2010 epic-adventure film Raavan is also headlined by Aishwarya and Abhishek. / Image: IMDb

7/8: The duo also starred in the romantic film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. / Image: IMDb

8/8: Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji became one of the highest-grossing films of 2005. The film is on Prime Video. Aishwara Rai features in a special dance sequence - Kajra Re. / Image: Bunty Aur Babli

Published April 20th, 2024 at 15:31 IST