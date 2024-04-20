Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan complete 17 years of marriage today, April 20. The couple has often featured together on the big screen.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Anniversary: A Look At Their Best Movies Together

1/8: 17 years ago Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan starred together in the 2010 film. / Image: Guru 17 years

2/8: Dhoom starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with Uday Chopra and John Abraham, was one of the hits of 2004. The film is available on Prime Video./ Image: Dhoom

3/8: Dhoom 2 stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan among others. The 2006 film is on Prime Video for streaming./ Image: Dhoom 2

4/8: The husband-wife duo also starred together in the 2003 romantic drama Kuch Nah Kaho. / Image: IMDb

5/8: They also starred together in the 2008 political drama Sarkar Raj. Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan also featured in the movie. / Image: IMDb

6/8: The 2010 epic-adventure film Raavan is also headlined by Aishwarya and Abhishek. / Image: IMDb

7/8: The duo also starred in the romantic film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. / Image: IMDb

8/8: Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji became one of the highest-grossing films of 2005. The film is on Prime Video. Aishwara Rai features in a special dance sequence - Kajra Re. / Image: Bunty Aur Babli