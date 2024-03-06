Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding event was a star-studded affair. From the Bollywood celebrities to renowned business tycoons, celebs arrived in style.

Who Wore What At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

1/14: Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Isha Ambani Piramal wore traditional attire. They matched their outfit in creame coloured outfit. / Image: _ishaambanipiramal/instagram

2/14: Chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and a director of Reliance Industries Nita Ambani stunned in Kanchipuram saree by Manish Malhotra. / Image: _ishaambanipiramal/Instagram

3/14: Radhika Merchant wore her ethnic attire. She wore a cream coloured lehenga. / Image: isha_ambaniiiandradhika.merchant_/instagram

4/14: Aditya Roy Kapur wore a white bandhgala coat, adorned with subtle embroidery, layered over a matching white kurta pyjama. / Image: ANI

5/14: Ananya Panday, known for her sartorial choices. She looked stunning in a maroon and mustard-yellow toned lehenga. The outfit featured intricate Gujarati printed motifs. / Image: ANI

6/14: Ivanka Trump mesmerised in Manish Malhotra's creation. She looked bright as the sunshine and radiated beauty in this lime yellow and white lehenga. / Image: ANI

7/14: Former CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates was also dressed in Indian style. He wore a bandhgala with silver embroidery. He paired it with beige pants. / Image: ANI

8/14: MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni appeared in traditional attire. MS Dhoni exuded style and charm in a white kurta, pants and paired it with shawl. / Image: ANI

9/14: Rajinikanth exudes elegance as he dons a silk veshti at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. / Image: ANI

10/14: Sachin Tendulkar wore a bandhgala suit and wife Anjali Tendulkar also wore traditional attire for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. / Image: ANI

11/14: Ranbir Kapoor wore a cream sherwani and Alia Bhatt also wore traditional attire. / Image: ANI

12/14: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wore traditional outfits. Katrina wore a stunning white full-sleeves blouse paired with a lehenga and gracefully draped dupatta. Vicky wore a black bandhgala sherwani. / Image: ANI

13/14: Sonam Kapoor wore traditional attire, the Mogos. She paired with the Bok cape for warmth. The ensemble, crafted from Benaras silk, featured intricate phoenix embroidery symbolizing energy and wisdom. / Image: Varinder Chawla

14/14: Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a red saree on the Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding. The detailed embroidery on red saree enhanced her look. / Image: deepikapadukone./instagram