From Cleopatra to Agora, add these ancient history-inspired movies to your watch list for a great watch.

Ancient History-inspired Movies To Add To Your Watchlist: Cleopatra To Agora

1/6: Cleopatra: The queen of Egypt, Cleopatra, becomes the mistress of Julius Caesar of Rome in order to save her kingdom. However, when Ceaser is assassinated, she becomes Mark Antony's ally and lover./ Image: IMDb

2/6: Pompeii: The Last Day - In 79 AD, one of the infamous natural disasters in human history occurred when Mt Vesuvius erupted. There are speculative dramatisations of various inhabitants' final hours./ Image: IMDb

3/6: Agora: Amidst the increasing influence of Christianity on the Roman Empire, Greek philosopher and teacher Hypatia finds herself targeted for favouring science over faith./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Alexander: The King of Greece leads his legions against the giant Persian Empire and defeats them. He then leads his army across the world, venturing further than any Westerner had ever gone./ Image: IMDb

5/6: Ben-Hur: Judah, a nobleman, is sentenced to years of slavery after being accused of treason by his adopted brother, Messala. However, he returns to seek revenge by competing with him in a race./ Image: IMDb

6/6: The Eagle: In a bid to restore his father's honour, a young Roman soldier, arrives in Britain to find his legion's golden emblem which had disappeared years ago under mysterious circumstances./ Image: IMDb