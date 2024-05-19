Anya Taylor-Joy Makes Cannes Film Festival Her Fashion Runway | Photos

Anya Taylor-Joy, currently on the promotional run of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, recently made several fashionable appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.

Updated May 19th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

1/5: Anya Taylor-Joy reached Cannes on May 13 in a copper off-the-shoulder dress from Atlein’s spring 2024 collection. / Image: X

2/5: The actress attended the opening ceremony dressed in a sheer strapless dress from Jacquemus‘ new “Le Mariage” bridal collection./ Image: X

3/5: She walked the red carpet for the premiere of Furiosa in a nude strapless Dior gown covered in crystals. / Image: X

4/5: Anya's next look featured an ivory cropped tweed blazer and pencil skirt with distressed hemlines. / Image: X

5/5: For the after-party, Anya opted for a little black dress from Dior. / Image: X