Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Australia premiere took place on Thursday. Anya Taylor-Joy attended the event and made headlines for her arrow-filled outfit.

Anya Taylor-Joy Turn Heads In Arrow-filled Outfit For Furiosa A Mad Max Saga Premiere

Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 22:59 IST

1/5: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Australia premiere took place on Thursday. Anya Taylor-Joy attended the event and made headlines for her arrow-filled outfit. / Image: X

2/5: The dress was from the spring/summer 1996 couture collection of Paco Rabbane and featured a sheer, chained gold mini dress pierced with dart-like embellishments./ Image: X

3/5: She wore it with an extravagant matching headpiece that was hard to miss./ Image: X

4/5: Anya'ś look was completed with pink lipstick and shimmering eyeshadow./ Image: X

5/5: Joining her on the red carpet, her co-star Chris Hemsworth opted for a grey pinstriped suit with a black shirt. / Image: X