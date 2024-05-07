National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster movie Arya.

1/5: The 2004 film was a major milestone in Allu Arjun's career after he made his debut in Telugu cinema with 2003's Gangotri. / Image: Instagram

2/5: "Twenty years of 'Arya'. It's not just a movie... It's a moment in time that changed the course of my life. Gratitude forever," the 42-year-old star wrote in a post on social media platform X. / Image: Instagram

3/5: Arya, in which Arjun played the role of the titular protagonist, a free-spirited guy who falls in love with a girl named Geetha, had marked the directorial debut of popular filmmaker Sukumar. / Image: Instagram

4/5: The actor and the filmmaker later collaborated for Arya 2, the 2009 follow-up that also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep. / Image: Instagram

5/5: After the Arya films, Allu Arjun and Sukumar reunited for the 2021 blockbuster movie Pushpa 1: The Rise. The duo are currently awaiting Pushpa 2: The Rule./ Image: Instagram