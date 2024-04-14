Alaya F featured in the role of intelligence specialist Pam, in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actress recently shared some BTS glimpses from the sets of the film.

1/7: Alaya F recently saw through the release of her film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. / Image: Instagram

2/7: To celebrate the film's release, the actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes glimpses, from the sets of the film. / Image: Instagram

3/7: This series in particular, was from when she and Tiger Shroff were filming for their song Rang Ishq Ka. / Image: Instagram

4/7: The actress gave a shoutout to several people in the caption to the post, one among whom was choreographer Alisha Behura./ Image: Instagram

5/7: She also shared a candid picture with her hairstylist, Madhav - sharing an inside quip via her appreciation. / Image: Instagram

6/7: Alaya also shared several shots of her being her candid, chirpy self on the sets of the film. / Image: Instagram

7/7: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw a slight delay in release, finally hitting theatres on April 11. The film was initally set for a complete release on April 10 which ended up being pushed by a day. / Image: Instagram