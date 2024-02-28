Before Yami Gautam starrer Article 370, these Indian films were banned in Gulf countries.

Before Article 370, THESE Indian Films Were Banned In Gulf Countries

1/6: Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, which released in January this year, too was not allowed to release in Gulf countries. The film had references to the 2019 Pulwama attack and the 2019 Balakot airstrike. / Image: Fighter

2/6: Yami Gautam's Article 370 is the latest film to be banned for release in Gulf countries. / Image: youtube

3/6: Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files faced a ban in several Gulf countries. While the ban continued in Kuwait, it was eventually lifted in the UAE after a few weeks./ Image: IMDB

4/6: The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan, was based on the life of actress Silk Smitha. The film was banned in Kuwait citing 'explicit content' and 'daring scenes'. / Image: X

5/6: Thalapathy Vijay's Beast was banned in Gulf countries because of its portrayal of Pakistan and the terrorism associated with the country./ Image: Image: IMDb

6/6: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom showed the story of Indian air crafts being hijacked by Khalistani terrorists. The film was banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar for distorting facts./ Image: IMDb