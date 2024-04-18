Vidya Balan headlines the upcoming romantic comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film also stars Ileana D Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Baby, Vidya Balan Movies To Watch Before Do Aur Do Pyaar

1/7: Vidya Balan played the dual roles of Avani and Manjulika in the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film can be streamed on Hotstar. / Image: IMDb

2/7: Streaming in Jio Cinema, Kahaani is one of the most popular movies of Vidya Balan. / Image: IMDb

3/7: Another movie synonymous with the actress is The Dirty Picture. Released in 2011, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. / Image: IANS

4/7: Vidya Balan was featured in the 2005 movie Parineeti. The film is streaming on OTT on Amazon Prime Video. / Image: YouTube Screengrab

5/7: Kismat Konnection: A luckless architect discovers a social activist to be his lucky charm. Unfortunately, she's protecting the community center he's aiming to win a contract to tear down./ Image: IMDb

6/7: Vidya also played a pivotal role in the 2007 comedy film Heyy Baby. / Image: IMDb

7/7: Vidya Balan recently headlined the who dun it mystery film Neeyat. / Image: Varinder Chawla