Updated April 17th, 2024 at 15:41 IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Baby, Vidya Balan Movies To Watch Before Do Aur Do Pyaar
Vidya Balan headlines the upcoming romantic comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film also stars Ileana D Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.
1/7: Vidya Balan played the dual roles of Avani and Manjulika in the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film can be streamed on Hotstar. / Image: IMDb
2/7: Streaming in Jio Cinema, Kahaani is one of the most popular movies of Vidya Balan. / Image: IMDb
3/7: Another movie synonymous with the actress is The Dirty Picture. Released in 2011, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. / Image: IANS
4/7: Vidya Balan was featured in the 2005 movie Parineeti. The film is streaming on OTT on Amazon Prime Video. / Image: YouTube Screengrab
5/7: Kismat Konnection: A luckless architect discovers a social activist to be his lucky charm. Unfortunately, she's protecting the community center he's aiming to win a contract to tear down./ Image: IMDb
6/7: Vidya also played a pivotal role in the 2007 comedy film Heyy Baby. / Image: IMDb
7/7: Vidya Balan recently headlined the who dun it mystery film Neeyat. / Image: Varinder Chawla
