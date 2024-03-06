Kanguva new poster

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Bobby Deol To Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood Actors Set To Debut In South Cinema

Bollywood stars such as Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Hinduja and others are slated to make their debut in Soth Cinema.

1/7: Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara./ Image: janhvikapoor/Instagram

2/7: Bobby Deol is all set to make his Tamil debut in Suriya-starrer Kanguva./ Image: Varinder Chawla

3/7: Sunny Hinduja will be sharing the screen with Aishwarya Lekshmi in Hello Mummy./ Image: Instagram

4/7: Saif Ali Khan will be making his Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara./ Image: Instagram

5/7: Jamie Lever is set to make her Telugu debut in the film Aa Okatti Adakku./ Image: Instagram/its_jamielever

6/7: Emraan Hashmi is set to make his Telugu debut in OG, alongside Mega Star Pawan Kalyan./ Image: IANS

7/7: Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Malayalam debut alongside Mohanlal in Vrushabham./ Image: Varinder Chawla

