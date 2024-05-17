Banita Sandhu surprised fans and followers by making a cameo appearance in the third season of the regal drama Bridgerton as Miss Malhotra.

1/6: Banita Sandhu appears in the third season of Brigerton as Miss Malhotra. / Image: Banita Sandhu/Instagram

2/6: The actress took to her Instagram account to share BTS photo from the series set. / Image: Banita Sandhu/Instagram

3/6: Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, had a "Ton of fun So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe.."/ Image: Banita Sandhu/Instagram

4/6: She continued, "... thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though" / Image: Banita Sandhu/Instagram

5/6: The photos are now doing rounds on social media. / Image: Banita Sandhu/Instagram

6/6: Banita Sandhu posed in the outfit worn by her character on the show. / Image: Banita Sandhu/Instagram