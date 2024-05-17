Chupke Chupke, Padosan, Golmaal, Dhamaal and more comedy movies with an ensemble star cast that you can binge-watch this weekend.

1/5: Golmaal: Fun Unlimited - Four runaway crooks take shelter in a bungalow which is owned by a blind couple and Paresh Rawal plays one of the blind partners./ Image: IMDb

2/5: Double Dhamaal: Four lazy friends venture out on a race to find a hidden treasure in Goa. However, Inspector Kabir soon learns about their plan and sets out on their trail./ Image: IMDb

3/5: Welcome: Two dons want their sister to get married. They find a suitable match, but the groom's uncle rejects the offer. The only way they can get married is, if the dons give up their life of crime./ Image: IMDB

4/5: Padosan: A simple man from a village falls in love with his new neighbor. He enlists the help of his musical-theater friends to woo the lovely girl-next-door away from her music teacher./ Image: IMDb

5/5: Chupke Chupke: A newly wedded husband plays a practical joke on his wife's family with full support from his wife and friends./ Image: IMDb