Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khuranna Attend Diljit Dosanjh Concert
Diljit Dosanjh performed live in concert in Mumbai on April 13. Several celebrities from the Hindi film industry attended the concert by the Chamkila actor.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/6: Taapsee Pannu was among the attendees at the concert held in Mumbai. / Image: Varinder Chawla
2/6: Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira and his brother Aparshakti Khurrana were also present at the concert. / Image: Varinder Chawla
3/6: Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha were also spotted at the concert. / Image: Varinder Chawla
4/6: Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur Sanon, also attended the Crew co-actor, Diljit's concert. / Image: Varinder Chawla
5/6: Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma also marked their attendance at the star-studded event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
6/6: Dad-to-be Varun Dhawan reunited with his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon at the event./ Image: Varinder Chawla
Published April 13th, 2024 at 23:57 IST