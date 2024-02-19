Divya Agarwal will soon tie the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar and the wedding festivity of the same started in Mumbai with a star-studded cocktail bash.

1/6: Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar will be tying the knot on February 20 and recently kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with a Cocktail Night. Watch Eijaz posing with the couple here./ Image: Varinder Chawla

2/6: It was attended by the who's who of the TV industry including Terence Lewis, Akash Chaudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and others. This is Niki looking shimmery in her body-hugging saree./ Image: Varinder Chawla

3/6: Sushant Divgikr at Divya's party | For the night event, Divya draped herself in a golden-hued saree featuring ruffled palli and sequined detailing. She accessorised her look with a dainty neckpiece./ Image: Varinder Chawla

4/6: The rumoured love birds actors Akash Choudhary and Nibeditaa Pal were also spotted at the cocktail party hosted by Divya and Apurva./ Image: Varinder Chawla

5/6: Divya's close friend from one of her popular television stints - Mohit Hiranandani also attended her pre-wedding festivities with his wife Steffi Kingham./ Image: Varinder Chawla

6/6: Fashion designer Rohit K. Verma was also seen posing for the paps as headed to be with Divya and Apurva as they begin a new chapter of their life./ Image: Varinder Chawla