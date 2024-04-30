Updated April 30th, 2024 at 19:23 IST
Glimpses From Shweta Tiwari's Ziplining Adventure With Son Reyansh, Mother Nirmala
Shweta Tiwari and her son Reyansh Kohli recently undertook a ziplining adventure. The actress shared glimpses from their fun daytime activity.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7: Shweta Tiwari is currently on vacation with her son Reyansh and her mother, Nirmala./ Image: Instagram
2/7: The actress shared glimpses of a recent ziplining adventure the trio undertook. / Image: Instagram
3/7: Shweta Tiwari's mother did not sit this one out, also attempting the activity. / Image: Instagram
4/7: Shweta documented Reyansh's first time on the zipline./ Image: Instagram
5/7: She also shared a shot of him, up in the air. / Image: Instagram
6/7: Shweta too took on the challenge with a smile. / Image: Instagram
7/7: The trio's trip, still underway, also saw them spend a lazy day at a secluded beach. / Image: Instagram
Published April 30th, 2024 at 19:23 IST