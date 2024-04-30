Shweta Tiwari and her son Reyansh Kohli recently undertook a ziplining adventure. The actress shared glimpses from their fun daytime activity.

Glimpses From Shweta Tiwari's Ziplining Adventure With Son Reyansh, Mother Nirmala

1/7: Shweta Tiwari is currently on vacation with her son Reyansh and her mother, Nirmala./ Image: Instagram

2/7: The actress shared glimpses of a recent ziplining adventure the trio undertook. / Image: Instagram

3/7: Shweta Tiwari's mother did not sit this one out, also attempting the activity. / Image: Instagram

4/7: Shweta documented Reyansh's first time on the zipline./ Image: Instagram

5/7: She also shared a shot of him, up in the air. / Image: Instagram

6/7: Shweta too took on the challenge with a smile. / Image: Instagram

7/7: The trio's trip, still underway, also saw them spend a lazy day at a secluded beach. / Image: Instagram