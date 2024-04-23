Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant got married on April 18 in an intimate wedding. Take a look at their dreamy wedding photos.

1/6: Arushi and Vaibhav had their dreamy wedding in the presence of their family and close friends./ Image: Arushi Sharma/Instagram

2/6: For the wedding, Arushi wore heavy embellished pastel lehnga and sported dewy makeup. On the other hand, Vaibhav wore an ivory sherwani./ Image: Arushi Sharma/Instagram

3/6: Arushi's brothers walked her down the aisle./ Image: Arushi Sharma/Instagram

4/6: Vaibhav, on the other end, waved at her bride./ Image: Arushi Sharma/Instagram

5/6: The newlyweds were seen sharing a special moment as flowers showered over them./ Image: Arushi Sharma/Instagram

6/6: "In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy," read her note./ Image: Arushi Sharma/Instagram