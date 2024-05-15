Dia Mirza Celebrated Her Son Avyaan Azaad's third birthday in the most beautiful way ever on May 14.

Updated May 15th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

1/7: Dia Mirza's son Avyaan Azaad turned three on May 14. / Image: Instagram

2/7: On the special occasion, the actress held a jungle-themed party in her Mumbai apartment./ Image: Instagram

3/7: Dia Mirza shared a candid photo of her son with her husband during the bash./ Image: Instagram

4/7: Dia Mirza invited her family and close friends to the birthday bash./ Image: Instagram

5/7: She captioned her post, "14th May 2024. Our heartbeat turned 3 yesterday 🐯." / Image: Instagram

6/7: "Avyaan Azaad you have taught us the power of faith, patience, love and gratitude. Bless you our little master! Thank you for choosing us to be your parents," she continued./ Image: Instagram

7/7: Dia had ordered a two-tiered creamy customised cake for her son Avyaan./ Image: Instagram