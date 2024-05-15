Updated May 15th, 2024 at 20:50 IST
Inside Dia Mirza's Son Avyaan's Jungle-themed Birthday Bash
Dia Mirza Celebrated Her Son Avyaan Azaad's third birthday in the most beautiful way ever on May 14.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7: Dia Mirza's son Avyaan Azaad turned three on May 14. / Image: Instagram
2/7: On the special occasion, the actress held a jungle-themed party in her Mumbai apartment./ Image: Instagram
3/7: Dia Mirza shared a candid photo of her son with her husband during the bash./ Image: Instagram
4/7: Dia Mirza invited her family and close friends to the birthday bash./ Image: Instagram
5/7: She captioned her post, "14th May 2024. Our heartbeat turned 3 yesterday 🐯." / Image: Instagram
6/7: "Avyaan Azaad you have taught us the power of faith, patience, love and gratitude. Bless you our little master! Thank you for choosing us to be your parents," she continued./ Image: Instagram
7/7: Dia had ordered a two-tiered creamy customised cake for her son Avyaan./ Image: Instagram
Published May 15th, 2024 at 20:50 IST