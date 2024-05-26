Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The movie will hit the big screen on May 31 and also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi Kapoor Embraces Punjabi Culture In Chandigarh Ahead of Mr And Mrs Mahi Release

Updated May 26th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

1/8: Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her look. / Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

2/8: She channelled her inner Punjabi girl for the pre-release event of her movie Mr and Mrs Mahi. / Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

3/8: She visited the famous eateries and restaurants from Chandigarh. / Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

4/8: Janhvi donned a partial suit for the promotion. She tied her hair in a typical braids. / Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

5/8: Her dupatta was embroidered with the word, 'Mahi' which is the name of her character in the film. / Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

6/8: The actress posed for a selfie with her fans who had come to attend the event./ Image: Janhvi Kapoor/instagram

7/8: Janhvi accessorised her look with statement jewellery. / Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

8/8: She captioned the post, "If Mrs Mahi was a punjabi kudi ❤️ Chandigarh ly 💘" / Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram