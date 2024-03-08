Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:34 IST
Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Photos From Her Unforgettable Week
Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her social media handle to share glimpses from a wedding ceremony she attended.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7: Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her Instagram handle to share photos from a wedding ceremony. / Image: Instagram
2/7: Kalyani Priyadarshan went to Abu Dhabi, UAE, to attend the wedding./ Image: Instagram
3/7: Kalyani Priyadarshan posed with her loved ones in a red cocktail dress./ Image: Instagram
4/7: Kalyani Priyadarshan dropped yet another photo and captioned, "Fragments of an unforgettable week that I kinda wish never ended 🙃🥰♥️"/ Image: Instagram
5/7: Kalyani Priyadarshan shared a photo of the bride and groom./ Image: Instagram
6/7: Kalyani Priyadarshan shared a blurr photo of herself resting on a couch./ Image: Instagram
7/7: Kalyani Priyadarshan concluded her note with, "PS : you know it was a great wedding when you have little to no usable photos with the actual bride and groom."/ Image: Instagram
Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:34 IST